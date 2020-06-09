Technical support outsourcing provides technical support services across various ‘business to business’ and ‘business to customer’ segments. Rapidly changing technology has challenged tech-savvy customers in coping with rising technical inventions. IT support teams are striving hard to cater the demands from the customers with high expectations for quick resolution. Further, IT companies lay more emphasis on customer-centric services rather than cost reduction approach. Outsourced IT and technical support services offer SMEs a cost effective platform, thereby limiting their budgets. Technical support outsourcing primarily caters customers concerned with the technical aspects of the product or service. Offshore technical support cannot be treated as a peripheral process, since it requires a dedicated and experienced team to work around the clock and deliver higher value to the customers.

The key factor challenging technical support outsourcing services is the loss of quality control on company’s technical support service the failure of which might affect the reputation of the famous brands. Furthermore, most of the companies feel that outsourcing technical support puts a degree of distance between business and the customers. Moreover, data breaching activities such as exposing confidential customer data base may lead to heavy business loss of the client who has outsourced technical support to the third parties.

APAC dominates the technical support outsourcing market throughout the forecast. Regions such as India and China provide low-cost labor with a strong knowledge base. Other regions are outsourcing their technical support services to these regions in APAC. This will have a posititve impact on the technical support outsourcing market size.

In 2018, the global Technical Support Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Technical Support Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Technical Support Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Collabera

Genpact

HCL Technologies

Infosys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pre-Sales Support Service

Post-Sale Support Service

Managed Technical Support Service

Enterprise Technical Helpdesk Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Information Technology

Finance

Human Capital

Production & Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Education

Media & Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Technical Support Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Technical Support Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Technical Support Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

