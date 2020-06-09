The Global Sports Software Market size was 3920 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019-2025. Sports software is used to capture data about competitions and matches happening across leagues, clubs, sports associations, and sports academies. The software enables coaches to plan, measure, and analyze the player’s performance, thereby helping in collaboration among players within the team. The market encompasses features of sports software such as game scheduling, competition management, team management, access to member database, online payment processing, communication tools, and online registration.

The huge investments in the sports infrastructure for forthcoming global events is expected to trigger the IT investments for stadiums, sports associations, clubs, and leagues. This, in turn, boosts the requirement for sports software over the next four years. For Instance, the Russian government has allotted about USD 10 billion for setting up the key infrastructure for the 2018 FIFA World Cup that consists of 12 stadiums, 113 training sites, and the transport infrastructure. Moreover, the rising large-scale construction projects such as integrated sports complexes and sports stadiums in Brazil will also augment the demand for sports software market in the future.

The Americas led the global sports software market during 2017 and is foreseen to continue the dominion over the forecast period. The sales of the ticket, exclusive media rights and profitable athlete endorsements drive market growth in this region. The need for the management to organize the performance of sports clubs, leagues, or associations, will increase the demand for sports management software in this region in the next few years.

This report focuses on the global Sports Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Daktronics

IBM

SAP

Vista Equity Partners

Blue Star Sports

EDGE10

Jonas Club Software

Sports Insight Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Basketball

Rugby

Field Soccer

Hockey

Volleyball

Netball

GAA

Ice Hockey

Cricket

Market segment by Application, split into

Clubs

Coaches

Leagues

Sports Association

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sports Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sports Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Basketball

1.4.3 Rugby

1.4.4 Field Soccer

1.4.5 Hockey

1.4.6 Volleyball

1.4.7 Netball

1.4.8 GAA

1.4.9 Ice Hockey

1.4.10 Cricket

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Clubs

1.5.3 Coaches

1.5.4 Leagues

1.5.5 Sports Association

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sports Software Market Size

2.2 Sports Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Sports Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Sports Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sports Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Sports Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Sports Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Sports Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

Continued….

