Geriatric Care Services Market 2020 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2025
Geriatric care services encompass providing care for the elderly who are facing chronic physical conditions or other diseases and disorders. These services comprise a wide range of personal care, health care, and other services to meet the requirements of older adults who are limited for self-care owing to chronic illness, injury, mental, physical, and cognitive disability or any other health-related disorders. Geriatric care services also offer assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, grooming, eating, and other activities, including medication management and house work.
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2461177
Presence of favorable reimbursement policies and increased life expectancy are also amongst few factors expected to propel demand for geriatric care services. There is an increase in the adoption level for these services owing to the advantages associated with these services such as in chronic care management. Furthermore, increasing number of homecare and long term care services offered by geriatric care centers such as nursing care, health assessment & monitoring, and counseling & financial support is anticipated to drive the demand for these services.
Favorable government initiatives and increasing elderly population prone to cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological, and respiratory disorders are some of the crucial attributes of this market. However, high cost of devices may hinder the growth of geriatric care services in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil.
In 2018, the global Geriatric Care Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Geriatric Care Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geriatric Care Services development in United States, Europe and China.
MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2461177
The key players covered in this study
Gentiva Health services
Kindred Healthcare
Senior Care Centers of America
Brookdale Senior Living
GGNSC Holdings
Sunrise Senior Living
Genesis Healthcare Corp
Extendicare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Home Care Services
Adult Care Services
Institutional Care Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Nursing Homes
Hospitals
Community Centers
Others
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-geriatric-care-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Geriatric Care Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Geriatric Care Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geriatric Care Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Geriatric Care Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Home Care Services
1.4.3 Adult Care Services
1.4.4 Institutional Care Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Geriatric Care Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Nursing Homes
1.5.3 Hospitals
1.5.4 Community Centers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Geriatric Care Services Market Size
2.2 Geriatric Care Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Geriatric Care Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Geriatric Care Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Geriatric Care Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Geriatric Care Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Geriatric Care Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Geriatric Care Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Geriatric Care Services Key Players Head off
Continued….
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Timber Decking Market Analysis by Key Players, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2025 - June 9, 2020
- Third-Party Banking Software Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - June 9, 2020
- Global Third Party Logistics Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025 - June 9, 2020