A Foley catheter is a flexible tube passed through the urethra and into the bladder to drain urine. It is the most common type of indwelling urinary catheter. The tube of a Foley catheter has two separated channels, or lumens, running down its length. One lumen is open at both ends, and drains urine into a collection bag.

The other lumen has a valve on the outside end and connects to a balloon at the tip. The balloon is inflated with sterile water when it lies inside the bladder to stop it from slipping out. Foley catheters are commonly made from silicone rubber or natural rubber.

Key Product Types

Latex Catheter

Silicone Catheter

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Key Vendors

Teleflex

B.Braun

Bard

Karex Berhad

Coloplast

Bactiguard

Dentsply

Urovision

Medtronic

Welllead

Create Medic

ConvaTec

Zhanjiang Star

Fujian Bestway

Cook Medical

Hollister Incorporated

Pacific Hospital Supply

Bactiguard

Amsino International

Utah Medical Products

