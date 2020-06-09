In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed independently in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. They have replaced other types of magnets in many applications in modern products that require strong permanent magnets, such as motors in cordless tools, hard disk drives and magnetic fasteners.

The growing demand for high magnetic strength and miniaturization of equipment in existing and emerging applications is majorly driving the global market for NdFeB magnets. The government initiatives to stimulate the use of green technologies so as to decrease the greenhouse gas emissions is expected to drive the growth of the global NdFeB magnet market. The high cost, low Curie temperature and propensity to undergo oxidation represent the major constraints to the applications of NdFeB magnets. Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. South America’s market is predicted to experience high growth and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is growing at a fast pace on account of increasing demand from end user industries, particularly in countries such as China and Japan. The market in Europe increased slowly.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron), including the following market information:

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, TDK, Zhenfhai Magnetic, Ningbo Yunsheng, Tianhe Magnets, Shougang Magnetic Material, Jingci Magne, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sintered NdFeB Magnet

Bonded NdFeB Magnet

Based on the Application:

Consumer electronics

Industrial Motor

Energy-Saving Appliances

Vehicle

