Metal Can market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal cans are one of the most consumed forms of packaging in many industries. Ease of use and high availability has assisted the adoption of metal cans in packaging in the last century. The industry has witnessed numerous innovations since its inception regarding the manufacturing processes, shapes, sizes, and consumption. Preservative properties and higher shelf-life have resulted in the increased deployment of metal cans in food packaging industry, which stands as one of the largest consumer industries for metal cans. Aggressive marketing by beverage companies towards the use of metal cans has also had an impact on the global market, with canned beverages being considered trendy and more difficult to tamper with, while users also consider handling canned food convenient and economical.

Superior properties including recyclability, long useful life, printability, UV resistance, moisture resistance and protection from bacteria are key factors to propel the Metal Can market. Revenue for the Metal Can industry has declined over the five years to 2018, due to weakened downstream demand, volatile aluminum prices and competition from substitute products. Moving forward, the industry is forecast to continue to decline due to reduced consumption of sugary soda and an appreciating US dollar. Europe and Asia Pacific are the leaders in global metal can industry owing to rapid industrialization. Additionally, the animal food industry and beverage industry in North America are expected to drive the metal can industry demand in the future.

Major competitors identified in this market include CPMC Holdings, Amcor, Ball Corporation, BWAY Corporation, Crown Holdings, HUBER Packaging, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Aluminium Metal Can

Steel Metal Can

Tin Metal Can

Based on the Application:

Food

Beverage

Aerosol

Paint

