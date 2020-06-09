In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-lactic-acid-and-poly-lactic-acid-pla-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Polylactide (PLA) is a biodegradable and bioactive thermoplastic aliphatic polyester derived from renewable resources, such as corn starch (in the United States and Canada), cassava roots, chips or starch (mostly in Asia), or sugarcane (in the rest of the world). In 2010, PLA had the second highest consumption volume of any bioplastic of the world.

The use of lactic acid in the manufacture of biodegradable plastics is one of the key growth factors of the lactic acid market. Rising environmental concerns due to dumping of plastics in landfills is promoting the use of bioplastics, which is indirectly benefitting the lactic acid market. Lactic acid is a carboxylic acid that is used across a host of end-use industries owing to its chemical properties. The increasing application of polylactic acid in the packaging industry is estimated to fuel growth of the polylactic acid market in the following years. The introduction of bio-based plastics and their increased usage in the food and beverage industry is expected to extend growth opportunities for the polylactic acid market in the near future. Polylactic is one of the most sought-after bioplastics and is an effective substitute to traditional petroleum-based plastics. Rising crude oil price are also estimated to drive the global PLA demand over the forecast period, owing to reduced dependency on traditional petroleum based products. North America is the largest market for global lactic acid & poly lactic acid market. Changing lifestyles along with rising consciousness regarding the enhancement of the overall personality of an individual in various countries including India, China, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka is expected to drive the global cosmetics market, which in turn is likely to spur growth.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA), including the following market information:

Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Danimer Scientific, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology, Synbra Technology, Dow Chemical, Corbion, Natureworks, Teijin, Wei Mon Industry, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Lactic Acid

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Based on the Application:

Industrial

Personal Care

Packaging

Petroleum Based Products

Textiles

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-lactic-acid-and-poly-lactic-acid-pla-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com