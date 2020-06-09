COVID-19 Impact on Ionic Liquid Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
An ionic liquid (IL) is a salt in the liquid state. In some contexts, the term has been restricted to salts whose melting point is below some arbitrary temperature, such as 100 °C (212 °F). While ordinary liquids such as water and gasoline are predominantly made of electrically neutral molecules, ionic liquids are largely made of ions and short-lived ion pairs. These substances are variously called liquid electrolytes, ionic melts, ionic fluids, fused salts, liquid salts, or ionic glasses. They are known as “solvents of the future” as well as “designer solvents”.
Ionic liquids are a mere combination of a cation and an anion. These specialty liquids have the potential to be used as a solvent and catalyst in bio-refineries and as an electrolyte in electrochemistry & batteries as well as bio-refineries. Majority of the chemical reactions are carried out in the presence of solvents. Solvents are used on a wide scale, but are difficult to store because of their volatility. They also have VOCs that are harmful to the environment and can cause health hazards. As the governments worldwide are restricting the emission of VOCs, ionic liquids can be a potential replacement for solvents, which will drive the ionic liquids market.
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Merck, BASF, Tatva Chintan, Reinste Nanoventure, Evonik Industries, Ionic Liquids Technologies, Proionic (Austria), Jinkai Chemical, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Non-Volatile Plasticizers
Thermal Fluids
Hydraulic Fluids
High Temperature Lubricants
Low Temperature Lubricants
Electro Chemical Cells & Devices
Analytical Chemistry
Based on the Application:
Solvents & Catalysts
Process & Operating Fluids
Plastics, Batteries & Electrochemistry
Bio-Refineries
