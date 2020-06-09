In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Ionic Liquid market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Ionic Liquid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An ionic liquid (IL) is a salt in the liquid state. In some contexts, the term has been restricted to salts whose melting point is below some arbitrary temperature, such as 100 °C (212 °F). While ordinary liquids such as water and gasoline are predominantly made of electrically neutral molecules, ionic liquids are largely made of ions and short-lived ion pairs. These substances are variously called liquid electrolytes, ionic melts, ionic fluids, fused salts, liquid salts, or ionic glasses. They are known as “solvents of the future” as well as “designer solvents”.

Ionic liquids are a mere combination of a cation and an anion. These specialty liquids have the potential to be used as a solvent and catalyst in bio-refineries and as an electrolyte in electrochemistry & batteries as well as bio-refineries. Majority of the chemical reactions are carried out in the presence of solvents. Solvents are used on a wide scale, but are difficult to store because of their volatility. They also have VOCs that are harmful to the environment and can cause health hazards. As the governments worldwide are restricting the emission of VOCs, ionic liquids can be a potential replacement for solvents, which will drive the ionic liquids market.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Ionic Liquid was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Ionic Liquid is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Merck, BASF, Tatva Chintan, Reinste Nanoventure, Evonik Industries, Ionic Liquids Technologies, Proionic (Austria), Jinkai Chemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Non-Volatile Plasticizers

Thermal Fluids

Hydraulic Fluids

High Temperature Lubricants

Low Temperature Lubricants

Electro Chemical Cells & Devices

Analytical Chemistry

Based on the Application:

Solvents & Catalysts

Process & Operating Fluids

Plastics, Batteries & Electrochemistry

Bio-Refineries

