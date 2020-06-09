COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Overrunning Clutches market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Overrunning Clutches market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In mechanical or automotive engineering, a freewheel or overrunning clutch is a device in a transmission that disengages the driveshaftfrom the driven shaft when the driven shaft rotates faster than the driveshaft.
In agricultural equipment an overrunning clutch is typically used on hay balers and other equipment with a high inertial load, particularly when used in conjunction with a tractor without a live power take-off (PTO). Without a live PTO, a high inertial load can cause the tractor to continue to move forward even when the foot clutch is depressed, creating an unsafe condition. A freewheel assembly is also widely used on engine starters as a kind of protective device. Starter motors usually need to spin at 3,000 RPM to get the engine to turn over. When the key is held in the start position for any amount of time after the engine has started, the starter can not spin fast enough to keep up with the flywheel. Freewheels are also used in rotorcraft. As a bicycle’s wheels need to be able to rotate faster than the pedals, so do a rotorcraft’s blades need to be able to spin faster than its drive engines.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Industrial Overrunning Clutches. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Industrial Overrunning Clutches was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Industrial Overrunning Clutches is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Industrial Overrunning Clutches, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Altra Industrial Motion, Hilliard, RINGSPANN, Stemin Breitbach, Thomson Industries, Boca Bearings, Bondioli & Pavesi, Dayton Superior, Francis Klein, GMN Bearing, Nexen Group, Regal Beloit, Schaeffler, SSS, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Sprag clutch
Roller ramp
Spring clutches
Wedge ramp
Based on the Application:
Agriculture
Mining
Aerospace
Industrial Metal Processing
