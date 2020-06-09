In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Ground Calcium Carbonate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Ground Calcium Carbonate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcium carbonate is one of the most abundantly occurring minerals on earth and composes nearly four percent of earth’s crust. It exists naturally in the form of limestone, marbles and chalk formed by sedimentation over a period of time. It is one of the most versatile compounds and finds a variety of applications across a diverse set of industries including construction, steel, and agrochemicals among others.

The increasing demand from packaging and tissue paper application is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The demand for ground calcium carbonate in packaging and tissue paper application is rapidly gaining prominence. Ground calcium carbonate is used in this segment as it creates a porous base on the sheet of paper, due to its rhombohedral particle shape. Moreover, the ground calcium carbonate is hydrophobic and it releases water rapidly. Also, the tissue paper market is constantly growing with the rise in number of quick service restaurant (QSR), food and beverages (F&B) chains, and other associated outlets. These facilities prefer disposable napkins and paper towels since they do not require washing and eliminate the need for labor and are more hygienic when compared to their conventional cloth counterparts. This will in turn, propel the demand for ground calcium carbonate in the coming years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Ground Calcium Carbonate. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

the global market for Ground Calcium Carbonate was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026

This report covers market size and forecasts of Ground Calcium Carbonate, including the following market information:

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Imerys, J.M.Huber Corporation, Minerals Technolgies, Mississippi Lime Company, Omya, CARMEUSE, GLC Minerals, MARUO CALCIUM, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Top Size

Median Particle Size

Based on the Application:

Paper

Plastics

Paints

Adhesives and Sealants

