Green coatings are eco-friendly paint coating with low volatile organic compound (VOC) content. Emission of VOC releases toxics in the surrounding air causing health problems, such as dizziness, headache, kidney damage, and harms the ozone layer. Development of sustainable products has gained importance over the past few decades, due to which manufacturers are focused on introducing eco-friendly products to the market. Manufacturers are aiming to produce high-performance coatings that have zero or low VOC with good durability. Application of green coatings in end-use industries and rising awareness regarding VOC emissions have contributed to the growth of the green coatings market globally.

The building temperature is increased when the sun rays strike the exterior of a building and the absorbed infrared light is converted to heat. This also results in the heat island effect, which in turn, increases the cost of air conditioning and electricity expenditure for building owners. Consequently, manufacturers have developed and introduced solar reflective coatings with the incorporation of solar reflective pigments. These solar reflective coatings or green protective coating help the exteriors of buildings to remain cool. Research analysis on the global green coating market identifies that the implementation of solar-reflective coatings will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Green Coating. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Green Coating was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Green Coating is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Green Coating, including the following market information:

Global Green Coating Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green Coating Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green Coating Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green Coating Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Akzo Nobel, Henkel, PPG Industries, Sika, The Sherwin-Williams, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Waterborne Coatings

Powder Coatings

High-Solids Coatings

Radiation Cure Coatings

Based on the Application:

Architectural

Industrial

Automotive

Wood

Packaging

Others

