In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Green Cement market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Green Cement market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Green cement is considered as a sustainable construction material owing to significant reduction in carbon footprint associated with manufacturing and use of green cement. Green cement is a class of cements comprising varieties of cement that exhibit functional properties which are at par with conventional cement and do not involve adverse impact on the environment. Green concrete manufacturing process is characterized by relatively lower carbon dioxide emissions as compared to ordinary cement manufacturing. Moreover, with the use of green cement, significant reduction in water consumption to the level of about 20% can be effected. Green cement and concrete market is in its emerging stage and is currently limited to developed countries.

The demand for green cement is anticipated to witness a spike due to its own benefits. This type of cement is known for reducing the carbon footprint by about 40-50% during its production process. The main reason for the rising uptake of green cement in growing number of construction activities is the fact that it uses less water. Additionally, it provides excellent thermal insulation and superior fire resistance, which enables structures built with green cement to withstand temperatures up to 2400F. As green cement is known to offer unmatched insulation, it also makes the building resistant to moisture, thereby offering it a good protection against corrosion as well.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Green Cement. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Green Cement was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Green Cement is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Green Cement, including the following market information:

Global Green Cement Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green Cement Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green Cement Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green Cement Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Anhui Conch Cement, CEMEX, CNBM, LafargeHolcim, Calera, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fly-Ash Based

Slag Based

Recycled Aggregates

Others

Based on the Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

