In green building materials market, the materials used are recyclable products, which enhance the production environment and quality of life. These materials promote conservation of non-renewable resources and reduce environmental impact associated with fabrication, processing, installation, transportation, disposal, and recycling of building materials. Green building materials are employed in construction industry to address various environment challenges including anomalous climate change, natural resource depletion, atmospheric pollution, contamination of fresh water resources, and loss of biodiversity. Eco-friendly nature, durability, and energy efficiency of green building materials make them ideal for use in designing of residential and non-residential buildings.

Increasing demand for green building materials coupled particularly in emerging economies is expected to have a positive impact towards market growth. In addition, presence of large number of manufacturers is expected to increase the ease in sourcing the products. Oversupply of green building materials is expected to lower product price which is expected drive the market growth over the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Green Building Materials. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Green Building Materials, including the following market information:

Global Green Building Materials Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green Building Materials Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green Building Materials Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green Building Materials Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, DuPont, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group, greenbuildingsolutions, greenbuilt, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Linoleum

Galvalume Panels

Fiber-Cement Composites

Others

Based on the Application:

Framing

Insulation

Roofing

Exterior Siding

Interior Finishing

Others

