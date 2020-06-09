In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cell culture is a complex procedure in which cells are grown under controlled physical conditions outside the natural environment. These cells are used to develop model systems for research, study of cellular structure and functions, stem cell research, drug discovery and genetic engineering. Growing scope of cell culture and its applications has led to increased use of protein coated surfaces, as these provide better adhesion and proper nutrition for growth of the cells during cell culture.

Rising investment by government and market players in stem cell research and development activities is one of the major factors driving the cell culture protein surface coatings market. Becton, Dickinson and Company grants a total of USD 100,000 worth reagents every year to 10 scientists pursuing research activities in stem cells. Similarly, the European Union funded four stem cell research projects in its Seventh Framework Program for Research and Technological Development (2007 – 2013). High funding is leading to extensive stem cell research, resulting in increased use of cell culture protein surface coating products. Moreover, diverse applications of stem cells such as development of bone grafts and artificial tissue would fuel the demand for cell culture protein surface coatings during the forecast period. In addition, increasing cell culture applications in toxicology studies and cell-based assays would boost the demand for protein surface coating products. Currently, 2D cell culture is the most preferred technique by researchers worldwide due to lack of compelling data to switch to 3D cell culture.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Corning, EMD Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Animal-Derived Protein

Human-Derived Protein

Synthetic Protein

Plant-Derived Protein

Based on the Application:

Monoclonal Antibody

Protein Therapeutics

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research

Cryobanking

Cell-Based Assays Development

Others

