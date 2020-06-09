In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Carboxylic Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Carboxylic Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A carboxylic acid is an organic compound that contains a carboxyl group (C(=O)OH). The general formula of a carboxylic acid is R–COOH, with R referring to the rest of the (possibly quite large) molecule. Carboxylic acids occur widely and include the amino acids (which make up proteins) and acetic acid (which is part of vinegar and occurs in metabolism).

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products will also catalyze the global carboxylic acid market demand. Extensive usage of stearic, butyric, and valeric acids in the manufacturing of these products will influence the global carboxylic acid market in the forecast period. Rising awareness among the people about cosmetics and beauty products, in addition to increasing disposable income, will propel the market size considerably in the upcoming years. Usage of the acids for esterification to provide the fragrance and for prevention of microbes, tend to have a prevailing effect on the market. More than 80% of these personal care products are for cosmetics, skin care products, fragrances, and hair care products.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Carboxylic Acid. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Carboxylic Acid was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Carboxylic Acid is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Carboxylic Acid, including the following market information:

Global Carboxylic Acid Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Carboxylic Acid Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Carboxylic Acid Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Carboxylic Acid Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holdings, The Dow Chemical Company, Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Ashok Alco – chem, Finetech Industry, Jiangsu Sopo Group, LyondellBasell Industries, OXEA, Shenyang Zhangming Chemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Acetic

Valeric

Isovaleric

Formic

Propionic

Butyric

Isobutyric

Citric

Caproic

Stearic

Based on the Application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Consumer Goods

Lubricants

Agrochemicals

Textiles

Chemical Intermediates

