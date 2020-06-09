In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Carbon fiber composites are lightweight and high-strength that can be designed for enhanced performance in automotive applications. They offer improvement in structural, functional, or cosmetic properties.

The future of global automotive composites carbon fiber market looks promising with opportunities in various applications, including exterior, power train system, under body system, chassis system, pressure vessel, interior, and others. Carbon fiber in the global automotive composites market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2016 to 2021. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing automotive production and growing demand for lightweight materials due to stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Other major growth drivers include the growing demand for carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) in luxury cars, race cars and other high-performance cars.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Cytec Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Scott Bader, TEIJIN, TORAY INDUSTRIES, China Composites Group, DowAksa, Formosa Plastic, Hexcel, Holding company “Composite”, Protech Composites, SAERTEX, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Long Fiber Thermoplastic

Sheet Molding Compound

Prepreg

Short Fiber Thermoplastic

Others

Based on the Application:

Exterior Components

Interior Components

Structural and Powertrains

Chassis Systems

Others

