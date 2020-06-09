In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Composites market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Composites market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

There are two preparation methods for carbon-based composite materials: one is impregnation method, that is, impregnating molten petroleum or coal tar pitch with reinforcing body, and then treated by carbonization and graphite, the matrix of which is graphite carbon, which has a layered strip structure, and the performance is Anisotropic. Also, the reinforcing body is impregnated with a thermosetting resin such as decyl alcohol or phenolic, and the substrate is only glassy carbon, that is, an amorphous carbon structure, and the properties are isotropic; the other is the CVD method, that is, the heat of the hydrocarbon compound. Carbon dissolving is deposited on the reinforcement to recombine. The carbon matrix of this method is pyrocarbon like glassy carbon. Carbon/carbon composites are not resistant to oxidation, so it is sometimes necessary to add an oxidation resistant coating.

The increasing use of carbon composites in commercial aircraft will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Boeing and Airbus are the two major OEMs who extensively use carbon composites to manufacture their planes. For instance, Boeing 787 Dreamliner launched in 2011 and AirbusA350 launched in 2015 are made from carbon composite. The application of carbon composites results in the production of the lightweight planes that are more fuel efficient. This in turn, benefits passengers by making the fares cheaper. In addition, carbon composites based aircraft ensures the safety of passengers by maintaining the cabin pressure.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Carbon Composites. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Carbon Composites was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Carbon Composites is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Carbon Composites, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Composites Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Composites Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Composites Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Composites Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Hexcel, SGL Group, Solvay, TEIJIN, Toray Industries, Exel Group World Wide, Gurit, Innegra Technologies, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Mitsubishi Chemical, METYX Composites, Nippon Graphite Fiber, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, SAERTEX, Sigmatex, TEI/TTC, TPI Composites, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Concrete

Plastics

Steel

Aluminium

Others

Based on the Application:

Sporting Goods

Automotive

Wind Energy

Aerospace and Defense

