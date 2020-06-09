In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Calcium Silicate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Calcium Silicate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcium silicate, also known as calcium orthosilicate, is a white powder derived from diatomaceous earth and limestone. It is obtained by reacting calcium oxide and silica in various ratios. Calcium silicate possesses properties such as high physical water absorption and low bulk density. Due to these special physical characteristics calcium silicate has several applications in the construction sector. It is also used as a food additive in the food processing industry.

The product is primarily employed as a substitute for asbestos in high-temperature insulation materials. Further, it is employed in the production of coatings, roofing products, and plastics. Rising use of these products in the construction sector is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period. Growing roof and floor tile needs on account of increasing new construction and refurbishment work are expected to have a positive impact on the calcium silicate demand over the forecast period. Growth and development of construction and increasing government expenditure on infrastructural development is expected to be a driver for this market over the forecast period. However, raw material price volatility and low raw material availability are expected to challenge growth over the forecast period.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Promat International, Skamol, American Elements, Weifang Hongyuan Chemical, Johns Manville, Anglitemp, Bip Chemicals, 2K Technologies, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

(2N) 99% Calcium Silicate

(3N) 99.9% Calcium Silicate

(4N) 99.99% Calcium Silicate

(5N) 99.999% Calcium Silicate

Based on the Application:

Insulation

Paintings and Coatings

Fire Protection

Cement

Ceramics

