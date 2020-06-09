In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Calcium Oxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Calcium Oxide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcium oxide or quicklime is a white or grayish white solid primarily used as chief ingredient in cement manufacturing. Calcium oxide is mainly manufactured by heating limestone, sea shells, coral or chalk (mainly containing calcium carbonate) thereby removing carbon dioxide.

One of the major drivers for this market is Increase in demand for construction and infrastructure development. Calcium oxide finds various applications in the building and construction sector, such as in the production of concrete and AAC. Increased construction and infrastructure development is expected to boost the consumption of polymers and concretes, thereby, driving the demand for calcium oxide. A rise in the population in EMEA, especially in Africa and the Middle East, has led to a growing need for infrastructure.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Calcium Oxide was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Calcium Oxide is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Calcium Oxide, including the following market information:

Global Calcium Oxide Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Oxide Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Oxide Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Oxide Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include CARMEUSE, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime, Minerals Technologies, CAO Industries, GFS Chemicals, Hydrite Chemical, Innovo Chemicals Limited, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

High Calcium

Dolomitic Quicklime

Quicklime Blends

Pulverized Quicklime

Based on the Application:

Metals Industry

Chemical Industry

Aac Industry

Sugar Refinery Industry

Paper and Pulp Industry

Refractory Industry

