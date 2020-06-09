In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Calcium Chloride market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Calcium Chloride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcium chloride is an inorganic, colorless, crystalline salt, which is highly soluble in water. This inorganic compound finds important application in de-icing operations, and in dust control. The calcium chloride anhydrous salt is hygroscopic in nature, and hence is also used as a desiccating agent.

The global calcium chloride market is developing due to rising usage of calcium chloride in the process of de-icing. Therefore, in nations where the after-effects of heavy snowfall are hard to oversee, calcium chloride is utilized. There are various nations using calcium chloride such as the U.S., Japan, and Canada. Dust control is another application for which the demand for calcium chloride is growing. As calcium chloride holds the moisture for a long time, it is utilized on unpaved streets for removing dust. The affordability factor of calcium chloride is major reason behind its utilization on street surfaces.The development of this market is likely to be limited by the lessened overall revenues because of an oversupply of cheap materials in the market, as calcium chloride can be produced utilizing different techniques. Corrosive nature of calcium chloride is another factor hampering the development of the market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Calcium Chloride. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Calcium Chloride was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Calcium Chloride is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Calcium Chloride, including the following market information:

Global Calcium Chloride Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Chloride Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Chloride Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Chloride Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Occidental Chemical Corporation, Solvay, Tangshan Sanyou Group, TETRA Technologies, Tiger Calcium Services, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing, Ward Chemical, Weifang Haibin Chemical, Zirax, Tengfei Chemical Calcium, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Industrial Grade Calcium Chloride

Agriculture Grade Calcium Chloride

Food Grade Calcium Chloride

Pharmaceutical Grade Calcium Chloride

Based on the Application:

De-Icing

Dust Control

Drilling Fluids

Construction

Industrial Processing

Agriculture

Others

