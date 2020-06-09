In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Bioplastic Packaging Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Bioplastic Packaging Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bioplastics are plastics made from renewable biomass sources or food crops such as vegetable fat, corn starch, vegetable oil, pea starch, and microbiota. The different types of bioplastics available include polymers that are directly extracted from biomass and processed, polymers that are made from bio-based precursors such as PLA, and polymers that are made by bacteria such as PHA and PHB. Bioplastics are different from conventional plastics, and they can be used to produce various products such as utensils, bags, furniture, carpets, films, bottles, cups, and packaging materials.

The demand for affordable and sustainable packaging solution for a diverse range of products determines the need for bioplastic packaging sales market. Mainly, the food and beverage industry encompasses the use of bioplastic packaging material for food packaging and other uses. Packaging solutions have paved a significant way among every food and beverage company. Bioplastics thus have expected to achieve a prominent position in the global F&B sector mainly due to the advantage it offers. The sources include biomass, biopolymers and bioplastics as the most innovative packaging materials for food materials which also augments the demand according to consumer preference. Increasing number of green initiatives being undertaken various regulatory bodies around the world has resulted in an increased awareness among consumers which is expected to be one of the primary drivers for the growth of the market. Moreover, growth of the global packaging market is likely to propel the growth over the projected period. Europe market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to rising use of bioplastic packaging materials in the region. APAC market is also expected to witness a higher CAGR growth in the forthcoming period owing to growing emphasis on bioplastics packaging materials for food & beverage products.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Bioplastic Packaging Material. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Arkema, Dupont, NatureWorks, Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group, Novamont, Reverdia, Solvay, Corbion, Genomatica, Lanzatech, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Bio-Degradable Material

Non-Biodegradable Material

Based on the Application:

Plastic Bottles

Food Packaging

Others

