In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Biocatalysis and Biocatalysts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Biocatalysis is defined as a chemical process through which enzymes and other biological catalysts conduct reaction between organic components. Advancements in the biocatalysis technique have eventually increased the utility and penetration of biocatalysts in several application areas.

Rising demand from the food and beverages industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The changing lifestyle of people and the increase in per capita income led to a shift in food habits, there is an increasing preference for healthier diet and food. This in turn, will fuel the growth prospects of the market since the food industry uses biocatalysts such as carbohydrases, proteases, and lipases due to their properties such as anti-staling and softening that raises the shelf life of food products and beverages. The global biocatalysis and biocatalysts market in the detergents industry will grow at a steady pace during the forecast period due to the increasing use of biocatalysts, such as amylases, lipases, and proteases, in detergents to help remove stains from fibers. These enzymes allow stain removal in low temperature, short washing cycle, and minimal water usage. Europe is the largest market for biocatalysis currently and the same is expected to continue till 2019. This is because of high environmental regulations in Europe which is resulting in high demand for biocatalysts in the production of biofuel. The North American market is expected to register second highest growth rate after Europe. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to show a steady growth rate but the market is currently lower than North America and Europe. The U.S., Germany, and China are the hub of biocatalysts manufacturing in the world and are the major consumers of biocatalysts.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Codexis, Novozymes, Royal DSM, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Protease

Lipase

Carbohydrase

Others

Based on the Application:

Food and Beverages Industry

Detergents Industry

Biofuel Production Industry

Agriculture and Feed Industry

Biopharmaceutical Industry

Others

