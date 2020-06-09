In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Bio-Ketones market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Bio-Ketones market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bio-ketones are a type of organic compounds which possess important physiological properties which are produced from bio-based raw materials, herby making it environment-friendly. Bio-ketones are majorly used as solvents in the paint and coating sector, as preservatives, and in hydraulic fluids.

The increasing demand for bio-ketones drives the market. The bio PEEK product type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global bio-ketones market. PEEK is highly used in the automotive industry as a replacement of metals as it helps in the reduction of automobile, which, in turn, leads to further fuel efficiency. Features, such as increase in performance and weight minimization of in-engine components this coupled with the growth in the automotive industry has made bio PEEK market take a substantial lead in the bio-ketones market. Acetone is widely used as a solvent and denaturant in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Bio acetone is used a renewable alternative to petroleum-based acetone. Asia-Pacific dominated the bio-ketones market in 2017 due to the cheap labor and cost.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Bio-Ketones was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Bio-Ketones is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Fitz Chem, Sigma-Aldrich, Eastman Chemicals, Nutra Green Biotechnology, Green Biologics, Celtic Renewables, Caldic, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Bio MEK

Bio PEEK

Bio Acetone

Based on the Application:

Automobile

Aerospace

Infrastructure

Others

