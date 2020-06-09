In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Bio herbicides market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Bio herbicides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chemical based herbicides are known to create water and soil pollution. These chemicals affect human health through food consumption. Bio-herbicide is compound derived from microbes including fungi, bacteria, and protozoa.

Organic farming has gained popularity among consumers demanding for organically produced vegetables and food grains. Increasing awareness programs to educate consumers regarding noxious chemical impacts is anticipated to trigger the global product usage. Manufacturers in collaboration with local governing bodies have been focusing on educating farmers for increasing the bio-herbicides consumption. The shift in consumer preference towards healthier and nutritional food products is also expected to positively impact overall product demand. Low prices of synthetic herbicides are expected to remain a key challenge for its penetration in the global market. Additionally, chemical based herbicides are known to show better results on account of which farmers tend to use them more than bio-herbicides. Lack of awareness among the farmers is also anticipated to restrain the industry development in the near future. Integration of bio-herbicides with chemical herbicides increases the impact of bio based products on weed and helps in enhancing the process efficiency.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Bio herbicides. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BHA (BioHerbicides Australia), Certified Organics Australia, Emery Oleochemicals, Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals & Fertilizers, MycoLogic, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Granular

Liquid

Others

Based on the Application:

Seed

Soil

Foliar

Post-Harvest

