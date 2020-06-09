In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Binders Excipients market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Binders Excipients market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Binders are used to hold or bind materials close enough so that they form a cohesive unit; binders also act as adhesives. Binder excipients are used during medicine or drug formulations. They are used to form granules of medical powders, which under compaction can take various shapes to form a compact mass, known as tablets.

The growing demand for various pharmaceutical products on account of ageing population and rising cases of chronic diseases acts as the major factor driving the binder excipients market worldwide. The recent patent expiries of a number of drugs is further projected to provide a positive thrust to the demand for binder excipients in generic drug manufacturing. Some of the other factors facilitating the market growth are advancements in nanotechnology, emergence of new excipients and rising demand for functionality excipients. The US and Germany accounted for the major shares because of the presence of a large number of excipient manufacturers. Pharmaceutical companies are the major consumers of binder excipients.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Binders Excipients. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Binders Excipients was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Binders Excipients is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Binders Excipients, including the following market information:

Global Binders Excipients Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Binders Excipients Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Binders Excipients Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Binders Excipients Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Ashland, BASF, Colorcon, Croda International, EMD Millipore, Dow Chemical, FMC BioPolymer, Fuji Chemical Industry, Ingredion, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cellulosic

Co-Processed Compressible Excipients

Lactose

Polyols

Povidones

Starches and Polysaccharides

Others

Based on the Application:

Tablets/Capsules

Dry Form and Solvents

Wet Form

