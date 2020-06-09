In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.

Polypropylene (PP) is one of the key polymers used in the manufacture of BOPP films and is a derivative of petroleum. One of the primary factors propelling the growth prospects for this market is the rising demand for packaged food in the last few years. The increasing demand for new and innovative packaging options is an important trend that is envisaged to impel in the growth prospects for this market over the next four years. The market is moving towards replacing aluminum foils, waxing paper, and cellophane with BOPP films as it serves as a more flexible packaging solution and facilitates faster packaging with excellent sealing properties. The APAC region dominated the global BOPP films market and is expected to consume more than 5 million metric tons of BOPP films by 2020. Factors such as an expanding population, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization to impel the growth prospects for this market in the region. Moreover, economic development in countries like India and China as resulted in lifestyle changes and an increase in disposable income, which will contribute to the growth of this market in the coming years.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Toray Plastics, Profol, Oben, INNOVIA, Jindal Films Americas, Vibac, Treofan, SIBUR, Impex Global, MANUCOR, FlexFilm, Gettel Group, Cosmo, FuRong, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

White/Opaque/Matt

Metallized

Transparent

Based on the Application:

Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Biscuits/Bakery Products

Confectionery

Dried Foods

Tobacco

Pasta/Noodles

Others

