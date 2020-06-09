In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Benzyl Alcohol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Benzyl Alcohol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Benzyl alcohol is an aromatic alcohol with the formula C6H5CH2OH. Benzyl alcohol is a colorless liquid with a mild pleasant aromatic odor. It is a useful solvent due to its polarity, low toxicity, and low vapor pressure. Benzyl alcohol has moderate solubility in water (4 g/100 mL) and is miscible in alcohols and diethyl ether. The anion produced by deprotonation of the alcohol group is known as benzylate or benzyloxide.

The worldwide market for benzyl alcohol has been growing at a stable step over the years due to the constant demand rising from many end-use productions. The increasing uses of benzyl alcohol in the paints and coatings, foodstuff and drinks, medical, and personal care industries are expected to continue pouring the call for the same over the prediction period.The Pharmaceutical industry is predicted to be the firmest developing section of the end-user in that prediction period. The substantial rise in the usage of benzyl alcohol in the pharmaceutical industries is likely to push this section over the following years. the use of benzyl alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this growth of the benzyl alcohol market till 2021. Benzyl alcohol is increasingly used as a flavoring agent in the food and beverages industry to increase the shelf life of food products. With the busy lifestyles of people and the shift in food habits, the demand for ready-to-eat meals will increase in the coming years. the Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period on account of growth of the construction industry.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Benzyl Alcohol. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Benzyl Alcohol was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Benzyl Alcohol is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Benzyl Alcohol, including the following market information:

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Lanxess, Valtris, Eastman, Emerald Kalama, Hubei Greenhome, Luxi Chemical, Wuhan Youji, Hubei Kelin Bolun, KLJ Group, Taile Chemie, Shimmer Chemicals, Nanchang Xinggan, Jiangxi Jinyuantai, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Cosmetics Grade

Based on the Application:

Paints & Coatings

Food and Beverages

Perfume and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Inks

Others

