In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Barytes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Barytes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Baryte or barite is a mineral consisting of barium sulfate. The baryte group consists of baryte, celestine, anglesite and anhydrite. Baryte is generally white or colorless, and is the main source of barium. Baryte and celestine form a solid solution (Ba,Sr)SO4.

The increasing demand for Baryte drives the growth of market especially for oil and gas industry.The increase in deep water drilling activities is one of the primary drivers for market growth. Brazil, Gulf of Mexico, and West Africa are likely to witness largest growth in the deepwater market backed by the rising deepwater hydrocarbon discoveries and the decreasing production from onshore and shallow water basins in these countries. These factors accelerate the demand for barytes in the oil and gas industry. North America to retain its position throughout the forecast period and attributed the constant increase in oil and gas drilling activities for this. The U.S. is projected to lead the North America barite market over the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to surface as a promising market for barite in the years to come.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Barytes. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Barytes was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Barytes is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development(APMDC), Steinbock Minerals, Newpark Resources, Pands Group Mining and Milling, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Bladed

Massive

Nodular

Fibrous

Stalactitic

Based on the Application:

Drilling Mud

Rubber and Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp and Paper

Paints and Coatings

Others

