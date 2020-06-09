In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Ammonium Phosphate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Ammonium Phosphate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ammonium phosphate is the salt of ammonium and phosphate. It is a highly unstable compound with the formula (NH4)3PO4. Because of its instability, it is elusive and of no commercial value. A related “double salt”, (NH4)3PO4.(NH4)2HPO4 is also recognized but is too unstable for practical use. Both triammonium salts evolve ammonia. In contrast to the fragile nature of the triammonium salts, diammonium phosphate (NH4)2HPO4 is a valuable material, mainly as a fertilizer. Also of value is monoammonium salt (NH4)H2PO4 which is also valued as a fertilizer.

China accounted for the largest regional share for ammonium phosphate followed by India and Brazil. China was also the largest producer, accounting for over 50% of the global market in 2014. However, the government of India’s decision to lower fertilizer subsidy is expected to decline demand. As a result, fertilizer prices have increased, which is expected to hamper market growth.

North America demand is expected to increase on account of improved reforms by the government on the use of fertilizers in crops. However, growing demand for organic products in the region is expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, stringent regulations against the use of chemical fertilizers are expected to negatively impact market growth in Europe. As a result, the demand is expected to decline over the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Ammonium Phosphate. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Ammonium Phosphate was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Ammonium Phosphate is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Ammonium Phosphate, including the following market information:

Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Lanxess AG, Solvay S.A., CF Industries Holdings, Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company, OCP SA, Prayon SA, Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company Limited, Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG, Yuntianhua Group Company Limited, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group,, Wengfu Group, Vale S.A., OJSC, EuroChem MCC, Innophos Holdings, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Yara International ASA, United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp., Israel Chemicals (ICL), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Based on the Application:

Metal Finishing Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Detergent & Soaps

