Travel & Expense Management Software Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
This report examines the global market for travel and expense management software, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of travel and expense management software in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as Concur (SAP) (United States), Certify (Portland), Expensify (United States), Chrome River Technologies (United States), Infor (United States) ), Appricity Corporation (United States), Ariett (United States), Basware (Finland), DATABASIC (United States), Expense 8 (Australia), Fraedom (United Kingdom), Oracle Corporation (United States), NetSuite (United States), Skyjunxion (Beirut), Trippeo Technologies (Canada), Insperity (United States), Interpix (United States), Unit 4 (Netherlands), Nexonia (Canada), Paychex (United States )
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
cloud on
site
Market segment by application, travel and expense management software can be divided into
small businesses
medium businesses
large businesses
other
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Travel and Expenditure Management Software Industry
1.1 Overview of the Travel and Expenditure Management Software Market
1.1.1 Scope of the Travel and Expenditure Management Software Product
1.1.2 Market Status and outlook
1.2 Global market for travel and expense management software Market size and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Travel and expense management software market by type
1.3.1 Cloud-based
1.3.2 Online local
1.4 Market for travel and expense management software per end user / application
1.4.1 Small business
1.4.2 Medium business
1.4.3 Large business
1.4.4 Other
Chapter Two: Global Expense and Travel
Management Software Competitor Analysis by Players 2.1 Travel and Expense Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences between products and services
2.2 .3 New entrants
2.2.4 Future technological trends
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Players)
3.1 Concur (SAP) (United States)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 General Overview of Activities / Activities
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Revenues of travel and expense management software (millions USD)) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 Certify (Portland)
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General presentation of activities / companies
3.2.3 Products , services and solutions
3.2.4 Travel and expense management software Revenue
Continued… .
