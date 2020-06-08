The Global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Market size was 560 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2018-2025.. This report studies the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A PDMS is a computer-based information system which facilitates the collection, integration, retrieval and interpretation of the multi-source (e.g. hospital information system, laboratory system, bedside devices) multi-variant (e.g. images, numbers, text) data found in intensive care units.

A PDMS is considered a medical product performing calculations or interpretations of patient-specific data for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes, e.g. dosage of medication. PDM systems can support clinicians in their everyday work, in a way that is not possible with paper-based documentation. If a PDMS has not been certified as a medical product, physicians and nurses must use the original data source every time they take a therapeutic decision.

The majority of their operating expenditure consists of research and development (or R&D) costs and marketing spending. With the emergence and adoption of cloud computing and open source software, companies are finding it very difficult to maintain high margins, which were once associated with the industry. Every year, software companies revise their R&D spending budget in order to keep up with the competition and innovate new products and technologies.

R&D costs typically form 10%–20% of the revenues for software companies. However, not all of this goes into innovation. A large portion of its spent in testing various configurations of operating systems (or OS) is instead of developing new functionality. Industry experts think that even less than 5% of R&D budget is spent on innovation. This expenditure gives an insight into the revenues expected in future. It hints at the company’s market share and profitability.

Due to increased competition, companies have huge marketing expenditure, which even surpasses R&D spending most of the time. This expense category contributes the most to operating expenditure of software companies. It varies depending on the product or services that a company is engaged in. On average, companies spend 15%–25% of their revenues in sales and marketing activities. However, there are exceptions like Symantec (SYMC) which has consistently spent ~40% of its revenues in sales and marketing.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Dräger

Radiometer Medical

Cerner

IMD Soft

Elekta

Nexus AG

Mortara

Smiths Medical

Medset

UTAS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Function System

Multifunction System

Market segment by Application, split into

ICUs

General Ward

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Manufacturers

Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

