This report examines the size of the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market by company, region, type and end-use sector.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of the underlying network infrastructure such as physical IT resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup, etc. Pools of hypervisors in the cloud operating system can support a large number of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to the varied needs of customers.

The IT and telecommunications industry, along with BFSI and the healthcare industries, represent the largest market share in the global market. The increase in the volume of business data in these verticals and concerns related to security, privacy and the management of a huge volume of critical individual, financial and other health related information are just a few of the main factors causing high spending by vertical sectors in the markets. Other high growth sectors include retail and e-commerce, government and energy, and utilities.

Among the regions, North America is expected to have the largest market share and is expected to dominate infrastructure as a service market from 2018 to 2023. This is supported by the existence of large IaaS providers in the regions of North America.

In 2017, the size of the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the course of the period 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Rackspace

Fujitsu

NTT Communications

Amazon Web Services

Vmware

Computer Sciences

Virtustream

CenturyLink

Datapipe

Joyent

Dimension Data

Interoute Communications

Hewlett-Packard

Google

Verizon Communications

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS)

Compute as a Service (CaaS)

Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

Hosting application as a Service

Storage as a Service (Staas)

Market segment by application, divided into

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Defense Manufacturing of

energy and public services Others

The objectives of the study of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Intervenants clés

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Fabricants

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on specific business needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

