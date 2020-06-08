This report examines the size of the global in-memory analytics market, the state and forecast of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global memory analytics market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Memory analysis is an approach to querying data when it resides in a computer’s random access memory (RAM), as opposed to querying data stored on physical disks. This translates into significantly shorter query response times, allowing Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics applications to make faster business decisions.

North America, due to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the presence of major industry players, is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cost-effective memory analysis software and services among small and medium businesses.

In 2017, the size of the global in-memory analysis market was xx million US dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period. .

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

SAP

Microstrategy

Kognitio

SAS Institute

Hitachi

Activeviam

Oracle

IBM

Information Builders

Software AG

Amazon Web Services

Qlik Technologies

Advizor Solutions

Exasol

Market segment by region / country, this report covers the

United States in

Europe

China

Japan South

Asia –

India

market segment by type, the product can be divided into

on-site in the

cloud

sector market by application, divided into

BFSI

& Telecommunications

Commerce retail and ecommerce

health and life sciences

manufacturing

Government Defense and

Energy & Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Transport and logistics

Other

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

study and forecast the size of the in-memory analysis market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the in-memory analysis market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders Memory

analysis manufacturers

Distributors / traders / wholesalers of

memory analyzes

Industry association of memory analysis subcomponents

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the in-memory analysis market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, state and forecast of the global analysis market in memory 2025

Chapter One: Presentation of the Memory Analysis Sector

1.1 Presentation of the in-memory analysis market

1.1.1 Scope of the analysis product in memory

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Global Size and analysis of the in-memory analysis market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Market for in-memory analysis by type

1.3 .1 On site

1.3.2

Cloud-based 1.4 market analysis by users

end / Application 1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Telecommunications and IT

1.4.3 Retail and electronic commerce

1.4.4 Health and life sciences

1.4.5 Fabrication

1.4.6 Government and defense

1.4.7 Energy and public services

1.4.8 Media and entertainment

1.4.9 Transport and logistics

1.4.10 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition by in-memory analysis by players

2.1 Size of the market for in-memory analysis (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2. 3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)

3.1 SAP

3.1.1 Company profile

I continued …

