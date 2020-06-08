This report studies the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Human capital management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of practices for recruiting, managing, developing and optimizing the human resources of an organization.

In software, sourcing and recruiting, and workforce management segment are expected to have significant market growth rates in the Human Capital Management market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

In 2017, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Ceridian HCM

Oracle

SAP

Ultimate Software

Workday

Kronos

Automatic Data Processing

IBM

Sumtotal Systems

Employwise

Paycom Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Core HR

Workforce management

Sourcing and recruiting

Applicant tracking system

Staffing vendor management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Consumer goods and retail

Healthcare and life sciences

Energy and utilities

Transportation and logistics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Human Capital Management (HCM) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Capital Management (HCM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Human Capital Management (HCM) Manufacturers

Human Capital Management (HCM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Human Capital Management (HCM) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Human Capital Management (HCM) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Human Capital Management (HCM)

1.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market by Type

1.3.1 Core HR

1.3.2 Workforce management

1.3.3 Sourcing and recruiting

1.3.4 Applicant tracking system

1.3.5 Staffing vendor management

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Government

1.4.3 Manufacturing

1.4.4 Telecom and IT

1.4.5 Consumer goods and retail

1.4.6 Healthcare and life sciences

1.4.7 Energy and utilities

1.4.8 Transportation and logistics

1.4.9 Others

Chapter Two: Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

Continued….

