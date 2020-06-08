Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Analysis by Key Players, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2025
This report studies the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Human capital management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of practices for recruiting, managing, developing and optimizing the human resources of an organization.
In software, sourcing and recruiting, and workforce management segment are expected to have significant market growth rates in the Human Capital Management market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.
In 2017, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2208845
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Ceridian HCM
Oracle
SAP
Ultimate Software
Workday
Kronos
Automatic Data Processing
IBM
Sumtotal Systems
Employwise
Paycom Software
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2208845
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Core HR
Workforce management
Sourcing and recruiting
Applicant tracking system
Staffing vendor management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
Telecom and IT
Consumer goods and retail
Healthcare and life sciences
Energy and utilities
Transportation and logistics
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Human Capital Management (HCM) in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-human-capital-management-hcm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Capital Management (HCM) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Human Capital Management (HCM) Manufacturers
Human Capital Management (HCM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Human Capital Management (HCM) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Human Capital Management (HCM) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Human Capital Management (HCM)
1.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Overview
1.1.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market by Type
1.3.1 Core HR
1.3.2 Workforce management
1.3.3 Sourcing and recruiting
1.3.4 Applicant tracking system
1.3.5 Staffing vendor management
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Government
1.4.3 Manufacturing
1.4.4 Telecom and IT
1.4.5 Consumer goods and retail
1.4.6 Healthcare and life sciences
1.4.7 Energy and utilities
1.4.8 Transportation and logistics
1.4.9 Others
Chapter Two: Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Demands Analysis and Forecast till 2025 - June 8, 2020
- Biometrics Spending in Government Market 2020 Top Trend, Size and Growth, Key Insights, Segmentation, Key Regions And Future Forecast Till 2025 - June 8, 2020
- Biometrics in Workforce Management Market Report 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Impact Of Covid-19 on Sales Revenue, Business Strategies, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2025 - June 8, 2020