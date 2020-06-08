Global IoT Software Market 2020 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers, Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Trends, Forecast 2025
This report studies the global IoT software market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of IoT software development in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
General Electric
Google Inc.
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Intel Corporation
International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
cloud on
site
Market segment by application, IoT Software can be divided into
construction and DOMOTICS Retail
manufacturing Transport Others
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the IoT Software Sector
1.1 Overview of the
IoT Software Market 1.1.1 Scope of IoT Software Products
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Size of the Global IoT Software Market and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2 .1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 IoT software market by type
1.3.1 Cloud-based
1.3.2 On site
1.4 Market IoT software by end users / Application
1.4.1 Construction and Home Automation
1.4.2 Manufacturing
1.4.3 Retail
1.4.4 Transport
1.4.5 Others
Chapter Two: Analysis of the global competition for IoT software by players
2.1 Size of the market for IoT software (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2. 4 Technological trends of the future
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Players)
3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Overview of Activities / Companies
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 IoT Software Revenues ( million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 Main company / business
overview 3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 IoT software revenues (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent developments
3.3 General Electric
3.3.1 Company profile
3.3.2 General presentation of activities / of the company
3.3.3 Products, services and solutions
3.3.4 Revenues of IoT software (millions U
continued …
