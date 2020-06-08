Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2025
This report examines the size of the global indoor farming technology market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global indoor farming technology market by company, region, type and end-use industry.
Indoor farming technologies refer to various technologies used for growing plants and plants indoors and include materials handling systems, LED lighting systems and air conditioning systems.
The glass or poly greenhouse segment dominated the market as the greenhouse area is larger compared to indoor vertical trusses in countries like the United States, China and the Netherlands.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for indoor farming technologies over the next five years. This can be attributed to the increase in the number of farms covered in countries like China and Japan, and to climatic variations in this region.
In 2017, the global market for indoor farming technologies was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
Certhon
Dalsem
Harnois Greenhouses
Richel Group
Urban cultivation solutions
Vertical agricultural systems
Philips Lighting
Everlight Electronics
Argus control systems
Netafim
Hydrodynamics
Agrilution
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into
greenhouses in glass or poly
inner vertical Farms Farms for
container
growing systems in Inner deep water (DWC)
Market segment by application, divided into
Fruits and vegetables
Herbs and micro-greens
Flowers and ornamental plants
Other
The objectives of this report’s study are:
To study and forecast the size of the indoor growing technology market on the world market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market.
Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the indoor farming technology market are as follows:
Historical year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Key stakeholders
Indoor farming technologies Manufacturers Indoor farming technologies
Distributors / traders / wholesalers
Indoor Farming Technologies Sub-component Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream sellers
Customizations available
With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the indoor farming technology market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
Contents
Size, condition and forecast of the global indoor farming technology market 2025
Chapter One: Overview of the Technology Industry
indoor farming 1.1 Market overview
indoor farming technologies 1.1.1 Product range of indoor farming technologies
1.1.2 State of the market and outlook
1.2 Size and analysis of the global indoor farming technology market by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 Inside
1.3 Market for domestic agricultural technologies by type
1.3.1 Glass or polyethylene greenhouses
1.3.2 Interior vertical trusses
1.3.3 Container farms
1.3.4 Inland deep water culture systems (DWC)
1.4 Market for domestic agricultural technologies by end users / application
1.4.1 Fruits and vegetables
1.4.2 Herbs and micro-greens
1.4.3 Flowers and ornamental plants
1.4.4 Others
Chapter Two: Global Indoor Farming Technologies Player Analysis of Competition
2.1 Size of the indoor farming technology market (value) by actors (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Future technological trends
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (The Best Players)
3.1 Certhon
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Presentation of the main activity / of the company
Continued….
