Homeowners Association software, is designed for the particular needs of single-family home developments, condominiums (Condos), and other similar communities and homeowner associations with features similar to Property Management and Fund Accounting software.

According to this study, over the next five years the Homeowners Association (HOA) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Homeowners Association (HOA) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Homeowners Association (HOA) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Homeowners Association (HOA) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Basic?$40-90 User/Month?

Standard(?$90-350 User/Month?)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Business Associations

Homeowners Association

Legal Association

Library Association

Teachers’Association

Political Association

Public Health Association

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wild Apricot

Bitrix

AppFolio

Rentec Direct

Pay HOA

Yardi Systems

TOPS Software

LandlordTracks

Condo Control Central

SHIFT Next Level Innovations

Consultants Ingenium

Community Ally

HOA Express

SenEarthCo

TALogic

FRONTSTEPS

CondoCommunities.com

Vinteum Software

AssociationVoice

The Lazarus Group Internet Services

Northstar Technologies

BoardSpace

CINC Systems

PayLease

BuildingLink.com

F3 Technologies

My Green Condo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Homeowners Association (HOA) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Homeowners Association (HOA) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Homeowners Association (HOA) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Basic?$40-90 User/Month?

2.2.2 Standard(?$90-350 User/Month?)

2.2.3 Senior?$350-600/User/Month?

2.3 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Business Associations

2.4.2 Homeowners Association

2.4.3 Legal Association

2.4.4 Library Association

2.4.5 Teachers’Association

2.4.6 Political Association

2.4.7 Public Health Association

2.4.8 Other

2.5 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software by Players

3.1 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software by Regions

4.1 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Homeowners Association (HOA) Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Homeowners Association (HOA) Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Wild Apricot

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Wild Apricot Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Wild Apricot News

11.2 Bitrix

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Bitrix Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Bitrix News

11.3 AppFolio

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Product Offered

11.3.3 AppFolio Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 AppFolio News

11.4 Rentec Direct

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Rentec Direct Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Rentec Direct News

11.5 Pay HOA

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Pay HOA Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Pay HOA News

11.6 Yardi Systems

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Yardi Systems Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Yardi Systems News

11.7 TOPS Software

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Product Offered

11.7.3 TOPS Software Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 TOPS Software News

11.8 LandlordTracks

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Product Offered

11.8.3 LandlordTracks Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 LandlordTracks News

11.9 Condo Control Central

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Condo Control Central Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Condo Control Central News

11.10 SHIFT Next Level Innovations

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Product Offered

11.10.3 SHIFT Next Level Innovations Homeowners Association (HOA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 SHIFT Next Level Innovations News

11.11 Consultants Ingenium

11.12 Community Ally

11.13 HOA Express

11.14 SenEarthCo

11.15 TALogic

11.16 FRONTSTEPS

11.17 CondoCommunities.com

11.18 Vinteum Software

11.19 AssociationVoice

11.20 The Lazarus Group Internet Services

11.21 Northstar Technologies

11.22 BoardSpace

11.23 CINC Systems

11.24 PayLease

11.25 BuildingLink.com

11.26 F3 Technologies

11.27 My Green Condo

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

