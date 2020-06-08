This report examines the size of the global fleet management market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global fleet management market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Fleet management (FM) is widely used to define solutions for different vehicle-related applications. The fleet management solution is a vehicle-based system that is similar to GPS, but the difference is that it is also used for connecting data to systems, GPS, and communicating data to a back-end application. office.

The automotive segment had the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period.

In 2017, the size of the global fleet management market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on top global players, covered

AT&T

Donlen

Geotab

LeasePlan

Masternaut

Merchants Fleet Management

Omnitracs

Teletrac Navman

Trimble

Verizo

Wheels

WorkWave

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

operations management

Information management

Risk management

Maintenance and rental of vehicles Management of

security and compliance

Other

Market segment by application, divided into

light commercial vehicles (LCV) Medium and heavy commercial

vehicles (M and HCV)

The objectives of the study of this report are:

study and forecast the size of the fleet management market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket against theindividual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

strategic profile of key players and to analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the fleet management market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players Fleet

management manufacturers

Fleet management distributors / traders / wholesalers

Fleet management subcomponent manufacturers

manufacturers Industry association

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the fleet management market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, status and forecasts of the global fleet management market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Fleet Management Industry

1.1 Overview of the Market

fleet management 1.1.1 Scope of the fleet management product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global fleet management market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Fleet management market by type

1.3.1 Operations management

1.3.2 Information management

1.3.3 Risk management

1.3.4 Vehicle maintenance and rental

1.3.5 Security and compliance management

1.3.6 Others

1.4 End-user / application fleet management market

1.4.1 Light commercial vehicles (LCV)

1.4.2 Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M & HVC)

Chapter Two: Global Analysis of Player Fleet Management Competition

2.1 Size of the market for fleet management (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences between products and services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Players)

3.1 AT&T

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Fleet Man

Suite ….

