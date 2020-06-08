This report explores the global firewall as a size of the services market, industry status and forecasts, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global firewall as a service market by business, region, type, and end-use sector.

Firewall services help businesses protect the end-to-end database and web applications. The growth of NGFW (next generation firewall) has completely changed the scene with features such as application programming interface (API), deep packet inspection (DPI), intrusion prevention system (IPS) and filtering, expanding opportunities in the firewall market. In recent years, firewalls have acquired an important element in network security, based on advances in product design in terms of performance, sophistication and functionality.

North America is expected to have the highest market share over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cloud services, the increasing need to prevent cyber threats and the best security-aware offers sellers.

In 2017, the size of the global firewall as a service market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018 period. -2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Barracuda

Cato

Check Point

Cisco

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Juniper

Palo Alto

WatchGuard

Zscaler

market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

traffic monitoring and control

Compliance and audit management

Report and log management

Automation and orchestration

Security management

Managed services

Professional services

Others

Market segment by application, divided into

energy and public services

Government and public sector

Health and life sciences

Manufacturing

Retail trade and electronic commerce

Telecommunications, IT and ITES

Others

The objectives of this report’s study are: to

study and predict the size of the firewall as a service in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the firewall as a service market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Firewall as a service Manufacturer

Firewall as a service Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers

Firewall as a service Sub-component

manufacturers Industry association

Downstream suppliers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the firewall as a service market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.



