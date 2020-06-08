The global data backup software revenue market is valued at $ 1,749.47 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 3,257.59 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.08% between 2017 and 2025. Based on the region, data backup software is more popular in North America. The United States and Canada are witnessing the growing adoption of the cloud with IoT technology to manage the massive amount of data generated by smart devices. This significantly stimulates the growth of the data backup market in North America.The United States is the largest data backup software market segment, with a consumer market share of nearly 30.98% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumer market share of almost 26.59% in 2017.

This report examines the status and prospects of the data backup software market in the world and main regions, from the perspective of the players, regions, products and applications / end industries; this report analyzes the main players in the global and main regions, and distributes the market for data backup software by product and applications / end industries.

Major players in the global market include

Veritas Technologies

Veeam

Acronis

StorageCraft

Netapp

Code42

Commvault

Unitrends

Datto

Genie9 Corporation

Softland

Strengthsoft

NTI Corporation

Geographically, this report is divided into several key regions, with revenues (millions USD), market share and growth rate of data backup software for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Based on the product, the software market backup data is mainly divided into

data offsite software backup

on site software backup data

On the basis of the final / Application users, this report covers

the

business personal

