The Global Content Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Content analytics is the act of applying business intelligence and business analytics practices to digital content. Companies use content analytics software to provide visibility into the amount of content that is being created, the nature of that content and how it is used. The goal of content analysis is to gain new insights for improved decision-making. Benefits of context analytics includes Ã¢â‚¬â€œ improved process productivity by removing manual steps, gaining key business insights, reduced risk, and fewer process bottleneck.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need for real-time content analytics

1.2 Requirement of risk and compliance management

1.3 Growing usage of advanced analytics and competitive intelligence

1.4 Emergence of text analytics with big data

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor data management

2.2 Increasing cost

2.3 Poor knowledge among end users about software handling

Market Segmentation:

The Global Content Analytics Market is segmented on the software, deployment model, application, vertical, and region.

1. Software:

1.1 SDS Server

1.2 SDS Controller Software

1.3 Data Security

1.4 Data Management

2. By Deployment Mode:

2.1 Cloud-based

2.2 On-premises

3. By Application:

3.1 Web Analytics

3.2 Speech Analytics

3.3 Social Media Analytics

3.4 Text Analytics

3.5 Data Back up and Disaster recovery

3.6 Surveillance

3.7 Storage Provisioning

3.8 Others

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Travel and Hospitality

4.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

4.7 Media and Entertainment

4.8 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Nice Systems Ltd.

3. IBM Corporation

4. SAP SE

5. Adobe Systems Inc.

6. Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc.

7. Verint Systems

8. Opentext Corporation

9. Clarabridge, Inc.

10. SAS Institute, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Content Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

