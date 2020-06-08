CRIFAX added a report on ‘Consumer Healthcare Products Market, 2020-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.

The global Consumer Healthcare Products market is anticipated to observe a significant growth during the forecast period which can be attributed to the improving healthcare services and facilities across the globe. The advancements in healthcare industry have led to a rise in healthcare spending by people, thereby increasing the expenditure on prescription drugs, hospital spending and physician and clinical services. In the United States, the expenditure on prescription drugs is estimated to observe an average growth rate of 4.6% in 2019 as compared to an estimated 3.3% growth rate in 2018.

This is further projected to grow at an average rate of 6.1% per year during 2020-2027. For hospital expenditure, the projected growth rate is an estimated 5.1% in 2019 from 4.4% average growth in 2018, which is anticipated to grow further by an average growth rate of 5.7% between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the physician and clinical services expenditure is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.4 during 2020-2027.

Rising investments in the healthcare industry by various regions across the world is another factor estimated to augment the growth of this sector. According to the EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard, the health sector held around 7.7% share in the growth of R&D sector globally, which was the highest share out of all other sectors in 2018. Moreover, the increasing employments in the industry is another growth driving factor. For instance, the global healthcare industry witnessed an increase of employment numbers with 3.5 million employments in 2017 from 2.5 million employments in 2008. In the Europe region, these numbers went from 1 million in 2008 to 1.4 million in 2017. This is anticipated to substantially impact the growth of Consumer Healthcare Products market by 2026.

Furthermore, to provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Consumer Healthcare Products market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five forces analysis, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.

