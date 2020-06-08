This report examines the size of the global object analysis (AoT) market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global object analysis (AoT) market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Analytics of Things (AoT) takes its meaning from the massive data generated by IoT devices, which helps organizations make the right decisions and improve overall business operations. In

2017, the size of the global market for Analytics of Things ( AoT) was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Microsoft

Google

SAP

Intel

IBM

Cisco

TIBCO

AGT

Capgemini

Accenture

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into software services Market segment by application, divided into predictive maintenance and asset management Sales and customer management Energy management Security management Stock management Stock management infrastructure Building automation Remote monitoring Other The objectives of this report’s study are: To study and forecast the size of the Analytics of Things (AoT) market in the global market. Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Analytics of Things (AoT) market is as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players

Object analysis manufacturers (AoT) Object analysis manufacturers

(AoT) Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Object analysis subcomponent manufacturers (AoT)

Industry association

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the Analytics of Things (AoT) market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, state and forecast of the global analysis of things (AoT) market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Things Analysis Industry (AoT)

1.1 Presentation of the

analysis of things (AoT) 1.1.1 Scope of the product of analysis of things (AoT)

1.1 .2 Market conditions and outlook

1.2 Overall size of the object analysis (AoT) market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Analysis of things (AoT) Market by type

1.3.1 Software

1.3.2 Services

1.4 Marketplace scanning objects (AoT) by end user / application

1.4.1 Predictive maintenance and asset management

1.4.2 Sales and customer management

1.4.3 Energy management

1.4.4 Security Management

1.4.5 Inventory management

1.4.6 Management of infrastructure

1.4.7 Building automation

1.4.8 Remote monitoring

1.4.9 Others

Chapter Two: Global Analysis of Things (AoT) Analysis of the Competition by Players

2.1 Analysis of things (AoT) Market size (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service Differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Microsoft

Continued….

