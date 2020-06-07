The global NGS-based RNA-seq Market was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.65billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.17% from 2017 to 2025.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing, is the term used to describe a number of different modern sequencing technologies. The increasing focus on Genetic studies and gene based therapeutic technologies is expected to boost the growth of the market in coming years.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advantages of RNA-seq Over Microarray Technology

1.2 Technological Advancements in RNA-seq Products

1.3 Increasing Number of RNA-seq Grants

1.4 Increasing Number of Research Activities Involving RNA-seq

1.5 Rapid Growth in Precision Medicine

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

2.2 Standardization Concerns of RNA-seq in Diagnostic Testing

Market Segmentation:

1. Global NGS-based RNA-seqMarket, by End User:

1.1 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

1.2 Hospitals & Clinics

1.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.4 Other End Users

2. Global NGS-based RNA-seqMarket, by Application:

2.1 Expression Profiling Analysis

2.2 Small RNA Sequencing

2.3 De Novo Transcriptome Assembly

2.4 Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics

3. Global NGS-based RNA-seqMarket, by Technology:

3.1 Sequencing By Synthesis

3.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

3.3 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

3.4 Nanopore Sequencing

4. Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market, by Product and Services:

4.1 Sample Preparation

4.1.1 Sample Preparation, By Workflow Step

4.1.1.1 Fragmentation, End Repair, and Size Selection

4.1.1.2 Library Preparation and Target Enrichment

4.1.1.3 Quality Control

4.1.2 Sample Preparation, By Method

4.1.2.1 Manual Sample Preparation

4.1.2.2 Microfluidic Sample Preparation

4.1.2.3 Robotic Liquid Handling Sample

4.1.3 Sequencing Platforms and Consumables

4.1.4 Sequencing Services

4.1.5 Data Analysis, Storage, and Management

5. Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Illumina, Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

4. Qaigen N.V.

5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7. BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

8. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd

9. Perkinelmer, Inc.

10. Eurofins Scientific

11. Gatc Biotech AG

12. Macrogen, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the NGS-based RNA-seqMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

