What is Home Service?

Home services can be defined as various services that are provided by businesses for residential homes as well as commercial businesses. These services include HVAC, flooring, landscaping, plumbing, concrete, moving and storage services, common household tasks as well as more. As the services that are able to be provided in terms of home services increase, the industry is growing. There is large increase in the online as well as mobile booking services when it comes to home services. The main applications that home services fall under are home improvement, maintenance, and repair.

Global Home Service Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are several factors that are driving the growth of the Global Home Service Market such as the increase in the efficiency of these services being performed due to the skilled workforce as well as the cost efficiency of obtaining these services.

Factors such as the lack of awareness of these home services as well as the lack of variety in the services that are being provided are restraining the growth of the Global Home Service Market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Home Service Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Home Service Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Home Service Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Amazon (Amazon Home Service), Yelp Inc. Househappy, Inc. , Angie’s List , HomeServe USA , IAC (Home Adviser), Serviz.com, Inc., Housejoy, Home Depo, Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Home Service Market, By Segment

• Online

• Offline

Global Home Service Market, By Application

• Home Improvement

• Maintenance

• Repair

• Others

Global Home Service Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

