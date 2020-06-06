According to recent research study conducted by Kenneth Research, The Middle East Online Education & E-learning market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The market growth is likely to be driven by the huge government investment and rapid adoption of online education and e-learning by educational institutes and corporate organizations.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic”

Middle East Online Education & E-learning Market

Online education refers to a type of education in which students can access the lectures through computers, smartphones or tablets. Similarly, e-learning refers to the learning instructed with the help of electronic media. Students prefer online education and e-learning over the traditional educational system. The market share of the online education and e-learning is rising due to the increased adoption of online education among the students and corporate organizations as they offer various advantages over the traditional learning methods. The first and the foremost advantage is that the online education courses can be tailored to fit the individual needs. Online education and e-learning gives the learners option to study as per their needs; thus resulting in time saving and more affordable than traditional education learning methods. Further, companies are diversifying their product as per the specific need of the customers.

Download/Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075487

Various countries in the Middle East are investing extensively to modernize and digitize the schools and universities. The most common and notable example is the Mohammed Bin Rashed University which has introduced the smart learning program that encourage the development of the creativity, exploration, flexible thinking in addition to providing access to smart digital apps world and cloud computing.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Market Size and Forecast

The Middle East Online Education & E-learning market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is likely to be driven by the huge government investment and rapid adoption of online education and e-learning by educational institutes and corporate organizations.

Geographically, online education & e-learning market of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is holding the largest market share and is expected to garner USD 237.1 Million by 2025. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia education sector has seen a transition from traditional teacher-centered approach to learner-centered approach. Further, adoption of distance and mobile learning practices is expected to spur the market of online education & e-learning in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. UAE is anticipated to hold second position and to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. UAE online education and e-learning market is expected to experience high growth on the back of increasing government investment to digitize the education sector. Apart from this, the demand for online education & e-learning is rising in UAE on account of heavy adoption and positive student attitude towards e-learning.

Moreover, Oman’s online education and e-learning market is anticipated to showcase significant growth over the forecast period. This is mainly because the government of Oman is interested in issues relating to education and computer literacy and is investing heavily in the sector.

In technology type segment, learning management system (LMS) segment is forecasted to grow at highest rate with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing application of LMS into corporate organization sector. Various advantages offered by learning management system such as flexibility and scalability to the specification required creates a holistic and dynamic learning environment. Further, various IT companies in the region are adopting LMS to train the employees. These factors are penetrating the market for learning management system in the Middle East region.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Key Players

Aptara Corporation Company Overview Key Product Offerings Business Strategy SWOT Analysis Financials

Tata Interactive Systems

Docebo

Desire2learn

Educomp

Scope and Context

New Research Reports Available @Kenneth Research:

Womenswear Market in Japan

Womenswear Market in Germany

Womenswear Market in Canada

Wine Market in Western Europe

Vegetables Market in Italy

Vegetables Market in India

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Government’s strong commitment to digitize the education sector is one of the major reasons behind the positive growth of online education & e-learning market. In addition, introduction of new and effective mandates for the digitization of textbooks in academic sector and promotion of e-learning by providing tablets and laptops to the students of schools, colleges and universities is expected to drive the market of online education/e-learning across the countries of Middle-East.

Further, use of e-media or online content offers many advantages such as cost savings, increased efficiency, time saving, improved accessibility, and enhanced learning methods in a format that engages today’s tech-savvy students. This factor is likely to boost the growth of online education and e-learning market in the Middle East region. Apart from this, the online education market is rising on the back of availability of ample of resources such as internet, advanced electronic gadgets and huge availability of content developers in the region.

Further, the penetration of internet users in Middle East region accounted for 56.7% in March, 2017. The internet users are expected to increase in near future on the back of rapid pace of increasing connectivity and growing sales of smart gadgets. Moreover, increasing number of smartphones, tablets, and internet users has led to high penetration of internet connectivity and a high demand for online education. These factors further pushing more content developers to deliver quality content to penetrate the online education market.

However, high cost of online education & e-learning is restraining the growth of online education & e-learning market. Further, infrastructure development for online education & e-learning requires high initial investment which is likely to limit the growth of this industry in schools and medium corporate organizations. Loss of confidential data of employees due to lack of security in online education and e-learning is expected to be a major restraint for the online education and e-learning market.

Talk To Analyst for Customization of Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10075487

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Market Segmentation:

Our in-depth analysis of the Middle East online education & e-learning market includes the following segments:

By Technology Type

Learning Management System (Technology)

Mobile E-learning Technology

Virtual Classroom Technology

Podcast Technology

By Component Type

Online Education E-learning Content

Online Education E-learning Support Services

Online Education E-learning Faculty Staff

By End-User

Online Education & E-learning for Education Sector

Online Education & E-learning for Corporate Sector

Online Education & E-learning for Healthcare Sector

By Regions

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Get a sample of Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075487

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.