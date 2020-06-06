Market Overview:

The Global API Testing Market was valued at USD 388.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,977.67 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.82% from 2017 to 2025.

API testing is a type of software testing that involves testing application programming interfaces (APIs) directly and as part of integration testing to determine if they meet expectations for functionality, reliability, performance, and security. API Testing advantages include test for core functionality, time effectiveness, language independent, easy installation with GUI.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing IoT, AI, Machine Learning Technologies

1.2 Software Development using Agile Practices

1.3 Businesses adopting Open API Strategies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for Data Security

2.2 Lack of knowledge about this technology

Market Segmentation:

The Global API Testing Market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, component, verticals, and region.

1. By Deployment Model:

1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premise

2. By Component:

2.1 API Testing Software

2.2 API Testing Services

3. By Vertical:

3.1 BFSI

3.2 Healthcare

3.3 Media and Entertainment

3.4 Retail and E-commerce

3.5 Manufacturing

3.6 Telecommunication and IT

3.7 Government

3.8 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Smartbear Software

2. Oracle Corporation

3. IBM Corporation

4. Qualitylogic

5. Parasoft

6. Runscope

7. Tricentis

8. Centrify Corporation

9. Cigniti

10. Bleum

11. CA Technologies

12. Infosys

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global API Testing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

