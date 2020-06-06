Humanoid Robot Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025
The Global Humanoid Robot Market was valued at USD 210.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9,299.57 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 52.35% from 2017 to 2025.
A Humanoid Robot can be defined as something that resembles like a human and having characteristics like opposable thumb, ability to walk in upright position, etc. A Humanoid robot is fully automated as it can adapt to its surroundings and continue with its goals. The characteristics features of humanoid robots include – self-maintenance, autonomous learning, avoiding harmful situations to people, property, and itself and safe interacting with human beings and the environment. Humanoid robots can do things that people can do and even things that people are unable to do and work without making any mistakes.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Rapid growth in aging population
1.2 Increasing demand from medical and logistics sectors
1.3 Growing trends of autonomous rescue operations
1.4 Rising demand from retail industry and personal assistance
1.5 Growing use of humanoids as educational robots
1.6 Advancements in humanoid robots
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Lack of high-level interfacing, causing unpredictable performance
2.2 High initial cost and research and development expenses
Market Segmentation:
The Global Humanoid Robot Market is segmented on the motion type, component, application, and region.
1. Motion Type:
1.1 Wheel Drive
1.2 Biped
2. By Component:
2.1 Software
2.2 Hardware
2.2.1 Control System
2.2.2 Actuator
2.2.3 Sensor
2.2.4 Power Source
2.2.5 Others
3. By Application:
3.1 Research & Space Exploration
3.2 Education and Entertainment
3.3 Personal Assistance and Care giving
3.4 Public Relations
3.5 Search and Rescue
3.6 Others
4. By Region:
4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
4.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Robotis
2. Kawada Robotics
3. Honda Motor
4. Ubtech Robotics
5. Hanson Robotics
6. Toyota Motor
7. DST Robot Co.
8. Hajime Research Institute
9. Pal Robotics
10. Softbank
11. Samsung Electronics
12. Behavior Labs
13. Macco Robotics
14. Ez-Robot
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:
Research study on the Global Humanoid Robot Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.
The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.
To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team
