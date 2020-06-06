Market Analysis:

The global cloud project portfolio management market was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.58 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.20% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) is the centralized management of the processes, methods, and technologies used by project managers and project management offices to analyze and collectively manage current or proposed projects based on numerous key characteristics. The objectives of Cloud PPM are to determine the optimal resource mix for delivery and to schedule activities to achieve an organizationâ€™s operational and financial goals, and provide all the facilities of cloud to the project portfolio management.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing BYOD trend among enterprises

1.2 Demand for cloud-based analytics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Security threats involved in cloud-based platforms

Market Segmentation:

The global cloud project portfolio management market is segmented on the basis of platform, deployment model, verticals, organization size, application and region.

1. By Platform:

1.1 Software

1.2 Services

1.2.1 Training and Education

1.2.2 Integration and Deployment

1.2.3 Support and Consulting

2. By Deployment Model:

2.1 Private Cloud

2.2 Public Cloud

2.3 Hybrid Cloud

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Healthcare and life sciences

3.2 Manufacturing

3.3 Retail and consumer goods

3.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

3.5 Telecommunication and ITES

3.6 Government and public sector

3.7 Others

4. By Organization Size:

4.1 Large Companies

4.2 Mid-sized Companies

4.3 Small Companies

5. By Application:

5.1 Portfolio management

5.2 Demand management

5.3 Project management

5.4 Resource management

5.5 Financial management

5.6 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle

2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

3. SAP SE

4. Changepoint Corporation

5. Upland Software Inc.

6. Clarizen Inc.

7. Workfront Inc.

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Plainview

10. Mavenlink

11. Servicenow Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

