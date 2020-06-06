The U.S. Massage Chair Market reached USD 1,040.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to attain a market value of USD 1,754.0 Million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 6.1% across the globe. On the other hand, the volume of Massage Chair Market reached 1,978 Thousand Units in 2018 and is expected to increase to 3,005 Thousand Units by the end of 2027.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic”

Download/Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10166493

Rising prevalence and consciousness for healthy lifestyle among the people of all age groups in the country aiming at maintaining healthy body is projected to encourage the deployment of massage chair across the country.

Additionally, hectic work styles among working class professionals has led to the prevalent occurrence of pain in several body parts such as shoulder, neck, hip joints and knee. Therefore, various multi-national firms and corporate organizations have started installing massage chairs in their premises and for ensuring quick relaxation. This, in turn, is projected to enhance the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Major Key Players:

Kahuna, Human Touch, Infinity, Inada, Luraco, Titan are some of the key players in the U.S. Massage Chair Market

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

New Research Reports Available @Kenneth Research:

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

Nitrogen Gas Springs Market

Mulberry Silks Market

Fertilizer Anti-Caking Agents Market

Electrical Insulation Materials Market

USA Manual Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market

Download/Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10166493

It was observed that over 40 million people in the country are suffering from arthritis out of 350 million people globally. Almost 60% of these patients are females in the country and more than a quarter million were kids. Massage treatment can help in reducing the pain caused by arthritis and hence, the installment of massage chair is projected to increase over the forecast period.

Residential segment is projected to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years owing to the growing massage trend among the people for relaxing muscles and relieving chronic pain. However, commercial application segment is anticipated to contribute majorly to the market growth owing to rising requirement for stress relieving solutions and increasing health consciousness among the working population of the country. Increasing prevalence of several health related conditions such as poor circulation, high blood pressure, anxiety and depression due to work-related stress has led to the increased installation of massage chair.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Get the Full Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10166493

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609